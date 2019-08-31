Li Jingliang Ends Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos With Seconds Left – UFC Shenzhen Highlights

Spread the word!













Li Jingliang had his native Chinese crowd behind him in a big way this morning (Sat. August 31, 2019).

Jingliang co-main evented UFC Shenzhen opposite Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The two welterweights are known for their finishing abilities, and didn’t disappoint. Both men threw some heavy leather throughout the near-15 minutes they shared inside the cage, but Jingliang got the job done late.

After dropping dos Santos with seconds to go in the fight, Jingliang pounced on his Brazilian counterpart for the finish. Check out the stoppage here:

The Leech does it in front of the home crowd! @UFCJingliang stops Capoeira by TKO! #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/4IgYYhFbRz — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

