Lerone Murphy Expects UFC London Return, Unconcerned By Potential Opponent: same fight. “I’m Preparing Myself”

Lerone Murphy expects his next fight to be on home soil.

Murphy appeared to cement his case as the next title challenger after scoring a devastating first-round spinning backfist knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 this past August.

However, the promotion opted for a different direction, bypassing “The Miracle” and instead booking reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to defend his title against former rival Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 325, scheduled for January 31 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Nonetheless, Murphy now appears unfazed by missing out on the title opportunity and equally unconcerned about who he’s matched up with next.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Lerone Murphy of England reacts after a knockout victory against Aaron Pico in a featherweight fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Lerone Murphy Anticipates UFC London Comeback, “Doesn’t Care” Whether He Faces Aljamain Sterling Or Movsar Evloev

During a recent interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, Lerone Murphy addressed what could be next after being passed over for a title opportunity. “The Miracle” said he expects to return at UFC London on March 21 and made it clear he’s ready for a potential showdown with either Movsar Evloev or Aljamain Sterling.

“I believe they’re going to book me for London, that’s what it looks like anyway,” Murphy said. “I think they’re going to book me for London. To me, that’s the same fight — Aljamain Sterling or Movsar — same fight. Same problem, similar styles. I’m preparing myself for that fight in March.”

Murphy remains unbeaten across his 18-fight professional career. The 34-year-old Englishman owns a 9-0-1 record in the UFC, highlighted by impressive victories over Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza.

The lone mark on his résumé is a draw against Zubaira Tukhugov, which came in his promotional debut at UFC 242 in September 2019.