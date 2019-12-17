Leon Edwards Unimpressed After Usman vs. Covington: It Was Two Wrestlers In A Boxing Match

Spread the word!













The UFC 245 main event this past weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) left many fans extremely entertained.

Kamaru Usman successfully retained his welterweight title over Colby Covington after putting him away in the fifth-round via TKO. It was a great showing from both men, but after breaking Covington’s jaw midway through the fight, the champion’s power became too much for “Chaos” to overcome.

Now, Usman looks forward to facing a fresh opponent in 2020, likely streaking contender Leon Edwards. Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday, Edwards offered his take on the matchup. The Englishman noted he was actually live in attendance to witness the contest. (H/T MMA Mania)

“Being there watching the fight, I thought it was a good fight. It was 50/50 leading into the fifth round. Both men came out and did what the needed to do,” said Edwards.

“But being at the fight and watching it, it gave me more confidence that come 2020 I will be world champion. I will beat both of them guys,” he added while saying the striking simply wasn’t all that great.

As for whether or not he was impressed by Usman and Covington’s performances, Edwards couldn’t say he was. As far as he’s concerned, the fight was nothing more than a boxing match between two wrestlers.

“Not really,” said Edwards. “It was a striking match. Two wrestlers in a boxing match, so it’s hard to be impressed with two wrestlers in a boxing match. I feel like I got every tool to go out there and defeat these guys.”

What do you make of Edwards’ takeaway from Usman vs. Covington?