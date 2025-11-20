Leon Edwards Made So Much Money Fighting ME He Lost the Hunger – Colby Covington

UFC veteran Colby Covington has explained what he believes has led to the decline of Leon Edwards in his mixed martial arts career.

As we know, Leon Edwards is a former UFC welterweight champion. Throughout the course of his career, he has had many big moments, with the biggest being when he knocked Kamaru Usman out cold to win the gold. It was the kind of knockout that sent shockwaves through the sport, and after one night in Utah, ‘Rocky’ became a household name that extended far beyond the reaches of just mixed martial arts. He was a bona fide star.

Leon Edwards went on to successfully defend the belt against Usman in a trilogy fight, before proceeding to also defeat Colby Covington. However, that was when the wheels started to fall off of the operation. Edwards would go on to lose the title to Belal Muhammad in a pretty one-sided fight, before then getting submitted with relative ease by Sean Brady. In his most recent outing at UFC 322, Leon was knocked out cold by Carlos Prates, taking his current losing streak up to three bouts.

As you can imagine, there have since been questions that have arisen regarding Leon Edwards’ ability to keep competing at the elite level in the welterweight division. In a recent interview, the aforementioned Colby Covington provided a theory that he believes could explain why the Birmingham sensation has been declining in recent years.

Colby Covington’s view on Leon Edwards’ decline

“Leon Edwards. That guy should probably retire. I think he lost the hunger. I made him so much money when we fought, but I just don’t think he has that spark anymore. So I’d like to see him hang it up and do something else.”

Edwards isn’t likely to immediately hang up his gloves and walk away from mixed martial arts, but in equal measure, this is somebody who has already carved out a great legacy for himself in the sport. If he did decide to move on to something new, nobody would be able to deny what he has done for UK MMA.