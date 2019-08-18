Kyoji Horiguchi Suffers Stunning 68-Second KO At RIZIN 18 (Video)

Spread the word!













It was not a great night for Bellator and RIZIN bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi last night.

Horiguchi took on Kai Asakura at RIZIN 18 from Japan. However, the matchup was a non-title contest. Even so, Asakura shocked those in attendance when he stunned Horiguchi with a shot, dropping him to the canvas. Horiguchi was able to survive the initial onslaught but was subsequently knocked out after Asakura connected on another clean shot.

You can check out the finish here:

Kai Adakura finishes Horiguchi in just over a minute!!!

Horiguchi was on a 13-fight win streak before being finished by Asakura. He hadn’t lost since his submission defeat to Demetrious Johnson back in 2015 when they met under the UFC banner.

