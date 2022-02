Kyler Phillips got back in the win column in imprsssive fashion at UFC 271.

The 26-year-old dominated Marcelo Rojo on the feet through two rounds before finding the finish on the floor in round three.

Check out the highlights.

Pick your poison with Kyler Phillips!



⚠️ @KyMatrix locks in the triangle to cap off a beautiful performance! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/vMovpe4n9F — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

Kyler Phillips taps out Marcelo Rojo 👋#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/kvO8ZGbGcf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.