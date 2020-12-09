KSW will end 2020 with a bang after announcing the full line for KSW 57. The eight-bout card, which takes place on Saturday, December 19, will contain three title fights and is to be held in Lodz, Poland.

Headlining the show will be a heavyweight title clash, which sees defending champion Phil De Fries taking on Michal Kita. This fight will be De Fries’ fourth title defense after the Englishman captured the strap back in 2018. Kita comes into this fight on the back of two first-round KO victories.

Marian Ziolkowski and Roman Szymanski will clash for the vacant lightweight title in the co-main event in what will be an all-Polish affair. The third belt on the line will be the KSW Bantamweight Championship. Croatia’s Antun Racic claimed the inaugural title back at KSW 51 and is currently 5-0 with the promotion since joining in 2017.

The 30-year-old will take on Brazil’s Bruno ‘Gafanhoto’ Santos, making his promotional debut and coming into this bout riding a four-fight winning streak.

KSW 57 will also see the arrival of Germany’s Abus Magomedov. The 30-year-old middleweight made it to the final of the PFL’s 2018 season. He is set to take on the undefeated Cezary Kesik.

Here is the full card for KSW 57, which is available to watch around the world on www.KSWTV.com.

Heavyweight Title: Champion Phil De Fries (18-6) vs. Michal Kita (20-11-1)

Champion Phil De Fries (18-6) vs. Michal Kita (20-11-1) Vacant Lightweight Title: Marian Ziolkowski (21-8-1) vs. Roman Szymanski (13-5)

Marian Ziolkowski (21-8-1) vs. Roman Szymanski (13-5) Lightweight: Artur Sowinski (21-11) vs. Borys Mankowski (20-8-1)

Artur Sowinski (21-11) vs. Borys Mankowski (20-8-1) Bantamweight Title: Champion Antun Racic (24-8-1) vs. Bruno ‘Gafanhoto’ Santos (9-1)

Champion Antun Racic (24-8-1) vs. Bruno ‘Gafanhoto’ Santos (9-1) Middleweight: Cezary Kesik (12-0) vs. Abus Magomedov (23-4-1)

Cezary Kesik (12-0) vs. Abus Magomedov (23-4-1) Middleweight: Tomasz Drwal (22-5-1) vs. Patrik Kincl (22-9)

Tomasz Drwal (22-5-1) vs. Patrik Kincl (22-9) Welterweight: Kacper Koziorzębski (7-2) vs. Marcin Krakowiak (9-3)

Kacper Koziorzębski (7-2) vs. Marcin Krakowiak (9-3) Welterweight: Albert Odzimkowski (11-4) vs. Christian Eckerlin (12-5)