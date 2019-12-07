KSW 52 Results: Askham Defeats Khalidov

Spread the word!













The Polish MMA juggernaut that is KSW held its final event of 2019 today (Sat. 7 December 2019) inside the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland.

Headlining the nine-bout card was a catchweight bout between Poland’s Mamed Khalidov and England’s Scott Askham. Khalidov came into this fight on the back of two straight losses to Tomasz Narkun. Before losing to Narkun, Khalidov had gone 15 bouts without defeat, earning himself a reputation as one of the world’s top middleweights.

Askham captured the title that Khalidov vacated back in May, and was looking to topple the man who has been one of the promotions brightest stars.

Check out LowKickMMA’s KSW 52 results below.

Full Card: