KSW 52 Results: Askham Defeats Khalidov

The Polish MMA juggernaut that is KSW held its final event of 2019 today (Sat. 7 December 2019) inside the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland.
Headlining the nine-bout card was a catchweight bout between Poland’s Mamed Khalidov and England’s Scott Askham. Khalidov came into this fight on the back of two straight losses to Tomasz Narkun. Before losing to Narkun, Khalidov had gone 15 bouts without defeat, earning himself a reputation as one of the world’s top middleweights.
Askham captured the title that Khalidov vacated back in May, and was looking to topple the man who has been one of the promotions brightest stars.
Check out LowKickMMA’s KSW 52 results below.
Full Card:
- Catchweight 187lbs: Scott Askham def. Mamed Khalidov via Unanimous decision
- Catchweight 202lbs : Szymon Kolecki def. Damian Janikowski via RD2 TKO
- Interim Featherweight Championship: Salahdine Parnasse def. Ivan Buchinger via Unanimous decision
- Lightweight: Shamil Musaev def. Grzegorz Szulakowski via RD1 TKO
- Women’s Flyweight: Karolina Owczarz def. Aleksandra Rola via RD2 Submission (triangle-choke)
- Lightweight: Artur Sowiński def. Vinicius Bohrer via RD1 TKO
- Welterweight: Michał Michalski def. Albert Odzimkowski via RD1 TKO
- Lightweight: Maciej Kazieczko def. Michael Dubois via RD1 KO
- Heavyweight: Michał Włodarek def. Srđan Marović via RD1 KO
