KO Wednesday is a look back on some of the best KO’s from years past of MMA.

The Year: 2008

The PPV: N/A (Fight was taped for The Ultimate Fighter Season 7)

The Fight: Matt “The Immortal” Brown vs Jeremy “It’s gonna be” May (not his actual nickname)

Back in the early days of TUF pranks were all the rage each season. Pranks across the first 8 seasons ranged from calling Chris Leben a “fatherless bastard” to jerking off onto some sushi. You know just regular things bro’s do.

But during season 7 of TUF a prank occurred that by today’s standards would be considered “out of pocket”. Team Jackson’s Jeremy May decided to put lime juice in Team Griffin fighter Matt Brown’s chewing tobacco. *gasps while typing*



I won’t act like I’ve never been one to pull a practical joke on my friends. But I don’t think I would ever pull one on someone who had up until a few months ago had been a complete stranger, and has the opportunity to make me pay for that prank in the form of scrambling my brains like eggs. But for whatever reason Jeremy pulls this off and to the surprise of nobody Matt is (rightfully) pissed off about this. May however seemed happy to push Brown’s buttons continuously, like a drunk guy at the running of the bulls (and we’ve seen how those videos end).

Thankfully this season of TUF saw coach Forrest Griffin let the fighters on his team pick who they wanted to fight and just one week after the “Chewbacle” we would get to see Judge Matt Brown possibly sentence Defendant Jeremy May to 3-4 minutes in the shadowrealm.

So, some 10,080 minutes later we were finally ready to see Jeremy May vs Matt Brown. The fight is just about to starts (but not before UFC President Dana White announces the winner will get 00 courtesy of Burger King). Herb Dean signals the start of the fight and May comes out swining like a wild man. If you hadn’t tuned in last week you would’ve thought Brown was the prankster and May was the prankee.

Brown weathers the early storm and gets May to the ground seemingly in control of the fight. A few moments later May reverses position and ends up on top, but Brown still threatens with submissions off his back. After a few moments Brown is able to gain top control once again and is in control. Coach Forrest Griffin is screaming for Matt to “LET THE ANIMAL LOOSE!” which we can only assume is because he’s not a fan of tobacco tampering. Eventually Brown lets a tired May up and lets the animal loose in the form of a head kick and that’s all she wrote! Herb Dean waives off the fight and Team Forrest is going nuts.

Dana White calls the KO one of the coolest KO’s in TUF history and the Immortal One collects another soul like he’s Shang Tsung.

After the fight Brown approaches May to squash the beef and all is well in the TUF house.

Brown would go onto lose by submission in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Amir Sadollah. While May would never get another fight under the UFC banner.

We all know how Matt Brown’s career went/is going in the UFC, but Jeremy May’s career may surprise some. May is now fighting at Heavyweight and has fought notable names such as Chase Sherman, Ninja Rua, David Branch, and another TUF alum in Darrill Schoonover.

And now for your viewing pleasure…Matt Brown vs Jeremy May. Happy KO Wednesday!

13 years ago on TUF 7 Jeremy May pours lime juice in Matt Brown’s chewing tobacco.



On an unrelated note 13 years ago Matt Brown showed the world why you don’t mess with his chewing tobacco. #KOWednesday pic.twitter.com/XXcHU7AY4C — Branded MMA (@BrandedMMA) June 16, 2021

