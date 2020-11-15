What a statement from weltweight prospect, Khaos ‘The Oxfighter’ Williams. Scoring a twenty-second knockout win over Alex Morono in his promotional bow at UFC 247, the 26-year-old has notched a stunning, one-punch knockout win over Morono’s teammate, Abdul Razak Alhassan in just thirty-seconds.

Making his second Octagon appearance in the catchweight pairing, Williams was paired with Alhassan who himself is regarded as one of the heaviest punchers on the UFC’s books, holding a 100% finish rate inside the opening-round.

Landing a trio of notable calf kicks early in the opening-frame, the Michigan native then sprung with a massive counter straight right-hand, dropping Alhassan to the canvas with a heavy fall, before referee, Mark Smith jumped to the Ghanaian’s rescue inside half a minute of the opening round.

Check out the highlights below of Williams’ devasatating knockout win over Alhassan.

ONE HITTER QUITTER AND ABSOLUTE KHAOS! 💥



Khaos Williams delivers an incredible first-round knockout! 🙌#UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/05wKNePjEg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 15, 2020