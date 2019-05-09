Khabib’s Teammate Claps Back At ‘McCocaine’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Earlier this week, Conor McGregor leveled some harsh criticism at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team Dagestan teammates in a since-deleted tweet.

The subjects of his attack were Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Mairbek Taisumov:

“Team Meldonium. 3 on this list caught on performance enhancers in the past already. Islam, zubaira and Mairbek. Dirty smelly rats all of them.”

The spat was the latest installment of McGregor’s long-running rivalry with the undefeated UFC lightweight champion and as a result, his teammates. Early last month, McGregor incited a social media wildfire by posting a controversial picture of Khabib’s wife. ‘The Eagle’ understandably responded. Things got so bad that even the UFC acknowledged they had reached out to both sides to put an end to the carnage.

While McGregor walked back those social media posts somewhat, he isn’t letting Khabib’s teammates’ failures for PEDs go unnoticed. That prompted an incendiary response from Taisumov. He went off on McGregor with a derogatory new nickname.

The Russian-born fighter also pointed out the only things McGregor was ‘smashing’ lately:

McCocaine the only SCARY RAT I see on this picture is YOU sitting in the corner whining and crying, calling it all business. Only things you’re smashing are smartphones, busses and cocaine lines you junky! Hope to see you one day face2face#TeamTAISUMOV#McCocaine#UFCAbuDhabi

Khabib’s Teammate On A Roll

A brutal response from the tough-as-nails lightweight. Taisumov did just get off a six-month USADA suspension for stanozolol metabolites this week. It is important to note the metabolite was found to be from a contaminated supplement.

The 30-year-old has won six straight fights in the UFC. He appears to be calling out McGregor now, a fight that will almost assuredly never happen.

But there’s no better way to get your name out there in mixed martial arts (MMA) than to blast McGregor with an over-the-top barrage. In that sense, Taisumov has accomplished his goal many times over.

In a broader sense, it seems McGregor’s rivalry with Team Dagestan is far from over. It may never end until McGregor gets the rematch with Khabib that many feel he does not deserve.