Khabib’s Manager Believes Tony Ferguson Doesn’t Deserve Title Shot

Khabib’s manager doesn’t think that Tony Ferguson should be next in line for a title shot. This is the latest attempt by the representative of the UFC lightweight champion of getting this fight nixed.

Fans have been calling for a bout between the two dominant 155-pounders for quite some time. Many believe Ferguson could be the man to finally hand the Russian the first defeat of his fighting career.

Ferguson is on an amazing 11-fight win streak. He has victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis.

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (H/T to MMANews) that Ferguson shouldn’t be owed a shot at the strap.

“I don’t think Tony deserves to fight Khabib. He doesn’t man , he sucks. Brother it doesn’t matter [Ferguson’s winning streak]. Khabib would fight him, but at the end of the day I think Tony Ferguson is like a white chick, because he has no spices to him no character to him. He got cheap ass sunglasses on. What he represent ? He represent nothing. Tony Ferguson don’t represent nothing .