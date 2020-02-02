Khabib Nurmagomedov Used To Brutalize Opponents With Headbutts (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most feared titleholders in mixed martial arts (MMA).

However, imagine what he could do if headbutts were legal in the UFC. Well, opponents got a taste of that back in Nurmagomedov’s early days of competition in Russia, where headbutts were legal. Check out some footage of “The Eagle” using headbutts to brutalize his opponent en route to scoring a decision win.

This is what Khabib used to do to his opponents when the headbutts were legal in Russia pic.twitter.com/g8jF7Gn1jO — Muhammad khabib (@Muhamma09481793) November 25, 2019

Of course, Nurmagomedov doesn’t need headbutts to dish out punishment. His performances against the likes of Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and more prove that. He currently holds an undefeated record of 28-0 and is in the midst of his reign as the UFC’s top dog at 155 pounds. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his title at the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18.

He’ll put his strap up for grabs against Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. It’s one of the toughest matchups the Russian champion has ever faced thus far into his career. It will be interesting to see how things play out once the fight hits the canvas, as Ferguson is known for finishing fights on the ground as well.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov’s nasty headbutts?