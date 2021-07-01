Khabib Nurmagomedov gives the edge to Georges St-Pierre in the ongoing welterweight GOAT debate which also features the current 170lb champion, Kamaru Usman.

GSP has long been considered the greatest welterweight fighter in MMA history. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently staking his claim to that title with an impressive run of history-making UFC victories.

During a recent interview with UFC Russia, the greatest lightweight fighter of all-time gave his thoughts on a potential fight between St-Pierre and Usman, he said.

“Right now, I think it is [Kamaru] Usman [who will win] because it is his primetime. What was the primetime of St-Pierre? I believe it was 2010-2009. I think it would have been tough for Usman to fight with him back then. I think St-Pierre was the best at that time. So, 2021 and 2010 are different times and a different level of competition. It’d be wrong to compare it.”

“It is like to think who’d win: Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali? No one knows and no one will ever know,” Nurmagomedov added. Well, I’m a man who grew up during St-Pierre’s reign. I’m a huge fan of him. So, I’m leaning more towards St-Pierre.”

“I hope Usman won’t be offended…I think Usman himself also liked St-Pierre and I think Usman probably grew up watching his fights too. So let’s not offend the legend. I choose St-Pierre.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Nurmagomedov was briefly linked to a fight with GSP before he decided to retire in the aftermath of UFC 254. The 32-year-old misses fighting according to his long-time coach, Javier Mendez, but will not return without the permission of this mother.

The Canadian MMA legend was set to return to combat sports for the first time since 2017 against Oscar De La Hoya later this year. However, the UFC and Dana White who have St-Pierre under contract refused to let the fight go ahead.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Would a prime version of Georges St-Pierre beat Kamaru Usman?