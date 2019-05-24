Khabib Nurmagomedov Exploring In MMA Promotion Business

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov is exploring getting into the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion business, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

The UFC lightweight champion is still waiting until September to step into the Octagon again to make his next title defense. This comes after getting a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) following the post-UFC 229 brawl.

After the UFC 229 headliner, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon. He got into a scuffle with some of Conor McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis.

While taking a break from his MMA career, he’s getting into the promotion side of the MMA business. He will help promote Gorilla Fighting Championship 13 on July 13 in Dagestan, Russia. This marks the first time that he’ll promote an event in his home country.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting into the promotion business. He’s involved with a card in July, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Check out the logo on the bottom left,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted.

The plan is for Nurmagomedov to make his next title defense as UFC lightweight champion against Dustin Poirier, who is the current interim UFC lightweight champ.

Although not confirmed, it’s speculated that this fight will take place at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event that is slated to go down on September 7.