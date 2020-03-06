Khabib Nurmagomedov Backs Yoel Romero In Bet With Coach Javier Mendez

Spread the word!













Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing Yoel Romero to claim middleweight gold by beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 on Saturday night.

The 155lb champion has even put a wager on the fight with his long-time head coach Javier Mendez. Prior to a training session the pair took time out to discuss the upcoming fight on the coach’s YouTube channel. Check out the video below.

In the video Nurmagomedov is clearly backing the Cuban contender to come out victorious in the fight. On the flip side coach Mendez believes Adesanya will be able to retain his title. And if he does, Mendez has demanded his fighter buy him some Gucci sunglasses similar to ones UFC fighter Islam Makhachev already owns.

However, if Romero does win, Nurmagomedov has asked for a five-round sparring session with his coach. Which to us seems like a massive risk to take just for some sunglasses.

The UFC 248 main event has fans, pundits and even fighters split right down the middle. Either man can emerge victorious with the 185lb title this weekend and that is what makes it such a highly anticipated fight.

Will Khabib get his five-round sparring session or will he be buying coach Javier Mendez some new sunglasses?