Khabib Fires Back At Reporter For Asking Divisive Question

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is proud of his Dagestani heritage, but also represents Russia inside the Octagon.

Recently, Khabib was asked by a Russian reporter if he only represents the Russian republic of Dagestan, or the country of Russia s a whole. “The Eagle” didn’t take too kindly to the question, which he called ‘stupid’ before ripping the reporter to shreds (via RT Sport):

“I always do (represent Russia). There is always a Russian flag on the screen. Everyone in the States, who doesn’t know what Dagestan, Chechnya or Caucasus is, calls me Russian.”

“And all the foreign fighters, in case you didn’t notice, are calling me Russian. So for them, we are one nation, for them we are the same people. It’s important for our own people not to divide (us). For people like you are. And not to ask me such stupid questions.”

“Abroad, no one is dividing us. Inside (of the country) there are people who divide us and want us to be disjointed. So please change the subject and let’s talk sports, not politics.”

Khabib is coming off the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in October. He successfully defended his 155-pound title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. “The Eagle” forced the Irishman to tap out to a neck crank in the fourth round. However, due to the post-fight brawl between both teams, Khabib is awaiting punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

It will be interesting to see how long Khabib is sidelined by the NSAC, and who his next opponent will be.