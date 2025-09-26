Amin Ayoub Knocks Out Keweny Lopes in Thrilling Back-and-Forth War – PFL Europe 3 Highlights

Amin Ayoub and Keweny Lopes delivered an absolute barnburner in their PFL Europe 3 headliner in Nantes, France.

Things got off to a furious start with Ayoub nearly locking a guillotine choke twice within the first 90 seconds. Lopes fought his way out both times and immediately looked to punish his opponent on the feet.

Halfway through the first round, both fighters were already showing signs of exhaustion as they returned to their feet from a physically taxing grappling exchange. Once upright, Lopes walked down Ayoub with reckless abandon, but ended up eating more shots than he delivered.

Ayoub and Lopes came out swinging to start the second, but it was Ayoub who largely dominated the round, pinning Lopes on the mat and unleashing a slew of ground strikes before the bell.

Ayoub wobbled Lopes with a left hook in the third and immediately tried to lock in another guillotine before going back to his striking. 90 seconds into the round, Lopes appeared to have little left in the tank, allowing Ayoub to land combinations at will. Still, Lopes ate everything ‘Fierceness’ had to offer and kept moving forward.

With Ayoub practically feasting on his opponent, the referee had finally seen enough, stepping in and saving Lopes from taking any more unnecessary punishment.

Official Result: Amin Ayoub def. Keweny Lopes via TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Keweny Lopes vs. Amin Ayoub at PFL Europe 3:

