Kevin Owens should be world champion in 2025

Kevin Owens has been on an absolutely generational run over the course of the last six months or so – and he 100% deserves the right to compete for, and win, a world championship again in WWE.

We’re being quite literal when we say this: Kevin Owens can do it all. He’s one of the best talkers in the game, he’s a great babyface, he’s a great heel, and he’s an outstanding worker in the ring. He can make you feel sorry for him one minute and then the next, he flips it around and makes you want to kill him.

Ever since attacking Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens hasn’t quite understood why his supporters have turned on him so notably. Since then, he’s also gone on to attack Randy Orton and Sami Zayn – all of whom were people that he considered his friends until not so long ago.

At Elimination Chamber on Saturday night, we saw Owens and Zayn go to war all over again in an absolute classic in Toronto.

Kevin Owens’ title surge

After defeating Zayn in one of their best matches ever, Kevin Owens was confronted by Orton who will likely challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 41. We could see a world in which he’s given some time off after Vegas thanks to the insane schedule he’s been working, but either way, there’s a story to be told with him winning the gold.

Instead of being obsessed with individuals, Owens should realise that there’s one guaranteed way to get people to listen to your message: by winning the world title. In WWE, it’s the crown jewel, and he knows that.

McIntyre had a similar breakout moment when he turned heel and had his big moment in the sunshine. Now, it’s time to finally give KO his flowers.