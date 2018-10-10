Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta Set For UFC Milwaukee

UFC on FOX is going out with a bang.

With ESPN acquiring the broadcast rights for the UFC, the final UFC on FOX show will go down from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 15th. It looks like that show will be headlined by a lightweight match-up between Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee:

Lee had a five-fight win streak snapped by Tony Ferguson a year ago. “El Cucuy” submitted Lee for the interim lightweight title in the bout. This past April, Lee returned to the Octagon and made a statement. He dominated Edson Barboza en-route to a fifth round TKO win.

Iaquinta hasn’t fought since April 7th when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Ragin” was defeated by “The Eagle” via unanimous decision for the vacant 155-pound title. This was because Max Holloway was unfit to compete in the bout and Iaquinta stepped in as a last-second replacement.

Both men are talented grapplers, and have been rumored to fight one another again for quite some time. Iaquinta won their initial match-up at Lee’s UFC debut in 2014. The fight took place at UFC 169, which Iaquinta won via unanimous decision.