Kevin Lee Sets Sights On New Opponent After Darren Till Decline

Kevin Lee sets sights on a new opponent after his original desire to fight former title contender Darren Till wasn’t meant to be.

Since his last fight, he has been calling out Till and even wanted it to go down in London. This was all part of his push to make a leap to the welterweight division after a successful run at lightweight. This was all fine and good but the only problem was caused once Till didn’t want the fight as he turned it down.

Lee claims that the UFC offered him a main event showdown against Till at UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London on March 16.

“They offered me Darren Till for that main event spot in London. I think they trying to push me out the division,” Lee told MMAjunkie Radio. “They pretty much approached me right after the fight and they asked me would I go 170. I’m like, ‘Not really (interested). This is where I started, this is where I’m going to get that belt first and just keep moving on. I just wasn’t interested. I’m going to stay at 155 and someone is going to get hurt.”



Now, Lee is slated to take on something new as he sees it as a new challenge that could be put in his place. Thus, he’s willing to take on anyone and that includes undefeated rising contender Gregor Gillespie.



“There’s the Gregor Gillespie kid who looked real good,” Lee said. “He ain’t going to spend no time calling nobody out. I’m trying to get in touch with his people while he out in the woods. I was impressed with that last fight and that’s definitely a fight I’m looking at now. I would be giving him a shot and coming up. I’ve already put my offer out there I’m just waiting to hear back. The kid can fight. He’s undefeated. I really wasn’t too impressed with him, but hat last fight versus Yancy, he did all right. I think I might go ahead and get that done, it’s just on him whether he want to have it or not.”

