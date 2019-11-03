Kevin Lee Knocks Out Gregor Gillespie – UFC 244 Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the stacked UFC 244 main card is a lightweight bout between Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie.

Round 1: The two begin trading strikes for the first two minutes of the fight. Lee misses a head kick. It’s mostly been a jabbing contest early on. Lee lands a right hand and then a headkick which knocks Gillespie out cold.

Official result: Kevin Lee defeats Gregor Gillespie via KO (R1, 2:47).