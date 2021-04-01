A short-notice middleweight headliner between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland is seemingly official for UFC Vegas 23.

Vettori was originally set to take on Darren Till at the Fight Night event taking place April 10 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. However, he had to pull out earlier this week after suffering a broken collarbone.

Holland was quick to throw his name in the hat and had already accepted a short-notice fight with Vettori. All that was required was the green light from Vettori’s side.

Two days later and the fight is seemingly official as per Holland.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani would confirm the fight as well.

“‘See you April 10,’ Kevin Holland says. Kevin Holland x Marvin Vettori is signed for April 10. Five rounds.”

It will also tie the record for the shortest layoff in between main event fights.

“Holland just fought on March 20. So he will tie records set by Michael Bisping and Deiveson Figueiredo, who went 21 days between main events, per @ESPNStatsInfo.”

Holland, of course, fought late last month when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Derek Brunson.

It snapped a five-fight winning streak for “Big Mouth” who continues to prove he’s willing to fight anyone, anytime by stepping in to fight Vettori just 21 days later.

As for Vettori, he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jack Hermansson. He has also won his last four in a row.

