Next up on the UFC 256 main card is a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Jacare Souza.

Round 1: Holland starts off with a big right hand. He follows it up with a leg kick but Souza catches it and takes him down. Holland is kept down but responds with some big elbows. Holland gets up eventually and lands more elbows. Holland pulls guard as he goes for a failed guillotine. Souza lands some strikes but is caught with a right as they look to separate! Holland goes for the finish as he lands a number of huge strikes as the referee calls an end to the fight.

Official result: Kevin Holland defeats Jacare Souza via knockout (R1, 1:45).