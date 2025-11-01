Norma Dumont Edges Ketlen Vieira in Sketchy Split Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont - UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Norma Dumont earned win number nine inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 110, besting Ketlen Vieira via a shocking split decision.

After a very competitive three and a half minutes, Vieira managed to secure a takedown with 90 seconds left in the first. She immediately took Dumont’s back. As Dumont attempted to scramble, Vieira cinched in an arm-triangle choke, but was unable to force the tap out, sending us to the second stanza.

Vieira followed a similar game plan in the second, securing another big takedown with just under two minutes to go. This time, Dumont stopped Vieira from locking in a submission, but she ultimately walked back to her stool down 2-0 to Vieira.

Vieira got her clinch game going early in the third, but Dumont showed a sense of urgency, throwing hands with reckless abandon and bloodying Vieira’s nose. Vieira started to show signs of slowing, allowing Dumont an opportunity to score a much-needed knockout blow.

Unfortunately, that moment would never come, but Dumont’s third-round surge was enough to sway two of the three scorecards in her favor, securing her sixth straight win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Norma Dumont def. Ketlen Vieira via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 110:

