#7 ranked UFC bantamweight contender, Ketlen Vieira has lodged the biggest victory of her UFC run to date — taking home a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) triumph against former division queen, Miesha Tate to round out UFC Vegas 43.

Tate outlands Vieira in regards to significant strikes in the opening round, however, the Brazilian appears to be grabbing the former champion’s attention with her powerful hands.

Another close second round affair that likely goes to Vieira. Tate finding her range better in that frame with her hands, but it’s more of the same in regards to the power output from the former.

Tate yet again finds herself ahead on the significant strikes side of this equation, however, akin to the previous two rounds, Vieira is landing the heavier shots from the back foot on occasion to boot.

We see a fifth and final round between these two bantamweight contenders, who turn in another completely close and competitive fourth round.

More pressure from the former champion, Tate in the fifth round but Vieira opens up the face of the Washington native with her powerful punching in the final round, and takes the result back home with a unanimous decision victory — the most high-profile win of her UFC tenure to date.

Below, catch the highlights from Ketlen Vieira’s unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate

Big shots from the former BW champ 💢 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/eZV52vWL0Q — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Nothing but respect heading into the final round 🙌 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/DVKqyrb0Mg — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

We go the distance in a RAZOR CLOSE fight. How did you have it scored? 📝 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/aS1Ka399vN — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

