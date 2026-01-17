Krzysztof Jotko Scores Shocking Submission Over Kerim Engizek to Win Tipsport Gamechanger Final – Oktagon 82 Highlights

Krzysztof Jotko stunned fans in the Oktagon 82 headliner on Saturday, submitting Kerim Engizek to win the Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament final.

Things came to an abrupt end in the opening round after Jotko jumped onto Engizek’s neck during an exchange near the fence. As Engizek swung with a looping right hand, the UFC vet quickly closed the distance and looked for a guillotine choke.

With Engizek attempting to scramble, Jotko switched to his opponent’s back, muscling him down near the cage and cinching in a rear-naked choke. As Engizek went belly down, he had no choice but to tap out.

Official Result: Krzysztof Jotko def. Kerim Engizek via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:37 of Round 1 to win the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament final.

