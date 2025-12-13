Kennedy Nzechukwu and Marcus Buchecha Fight to Unanimous Draw After Point Deduction – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Kennedy Nzechukwu and Marcus Buchecha fought to a unanimous draw at UFC Vegas 112.

It didn’t take long for Buchecha to go to his bread and butter, shooting in for a single leg and getting Nzechukwu to the mat. Almost immediately, the BJJ specialist went fishing for a knee bar, but Nzechukwu scrambled his way out of the hold and back to his feet.

While there, Nzechukwu landed a blatant knee to Buchecha’s protective gear, prompting a stop in the action with little more than a minute to go in the round. Fortunately, Buchecha was ready to go after only using 60 seconds of his recovery time.

Buchecha looked for another single leg and appeared to try to pull guard, allowing Nzechukwu to get into side control. Unwilling to play the Brazilian’s game, Nzechukwu backed away, forcing Buchecha back to his feet. While there, Nzechukwu landed a big right hand that sat down his opponent.

Mere seconds into the second stanza, Nzechukwu inadvertently poked Buchecha in the eye, prompting another pause. After three minutes, Buchecha was ready to go, but not before referee Herb Dean deducted a point from Nzechukwu for the unintentional foul.

The deduction seemingly prompted Nzechukwu to come out swinging at the restart, but it was Buchecha who would end up in the dominant position. Buchecha changed levels during an exchange, taking down Nzechukwu before moving into full mouth with 90 seconds left in the round.

After pummeling Nzechukwu with a series of ground strikes and elbows, Buchecha attempted to cinch in an arm bar, but Nzechukwu held on through the end of the round.

Buchecha looked to take Nzechukwu’s back early in the third, but it was Nzechukwu who would end up in a dominant position, landing some solid strikes. Buchecha once again went fishing for a knee bar, forcing Nzechukwu to adjust and give up position.

With fatigue seemingly setting in for Marcus Buchecha, Nzechukwu took the Brazilian’s back and laid into him with a flurry of strikes as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Official Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha is ruled a unanimous draw (28-28).

Check Out Highlights From Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha at UFC Vegas 112:

A point has been deducted from Kennedy Nzechukwu after an eye poke.



[ UFC Vegas 112 is LIVE now on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/FeDatjjJ2I — UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2025