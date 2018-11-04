Karl Roberson Works Over Jack Marshman

Madison Square Garden will host UFC 230 this evening (Nov. 3, 2018) as Daniel Cormier Defends his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, we have you covered with all the results.

To say that matchmakers had some challenges putting together UFC 230 would be an understatement. It seemed every other day there was a change to the co-main event or the main event. Hurdles abound, Dana White and the boys (Sean Shelby & Mick Maynard) managed to put together a pretty compelling night of fights for the New York fans.

Another very interesting middleweight fight will keep the PPV rolling as Wales Jack Marshman will look to give Karl Roberson his second straight loss since joining the promotion.

Marshman has alternated wins and losses in his last four fights dating back to the end of 2016. He is looking forward to competing at MSG and is honored to be only the second person of Welsh descent to fight MMA in the historic building.

Roberson looked fantastic in his first two fights in the UFC. “Baby K” was holding his own in his last fight until he got caught with an arm triangle with 15 seconds left in the first round. Roberson looks to bounce back against Marshman after suffering the first defeat of his career.

Round One

Roberson opens up with a hard left head kick that Marshman blocks. Both men throwing into the air trying to find their range. The fights clinch against the cage briefly. Roberson lands a crisp left hand that stuns Marshman. Marshman throws a leg kick but looks tentative as he tries to close the distance. Roberson lands a hard body kick and backs up Marshman with a barrage of blows. Marshman fires back and hurts Roberson. Marshman moving forward and having some success with leg kicks. Very close round. The bell sounds.

Round Two

Roberson takes the center of the Octagon with a bounce in his step. Marshman moves forward and lands a combo. Roberson lands a hard left hand that stops the Welchman in his tracks. Roberson lands another hard straight left hand. Marshman has a heck of a chin as he is taking some serious shots tonight. From out of nowhere Roberson lands a big double leg takedown but the fight stalls once it hits the canvas. Roberson lands a couple of soft left hands with 60 seconds left in the round. The last minute of the round was virtually eventless. Roberson’s takedown should win him the round.

Round Three

The fights exchange leg kicks to start round three and then Roberson follows that up with another hard left hand. Both guys fainting a lot here in the final frame. Marshman pushing forward and eats a flurry for his effort. Roberson lands a big double leg takedown again. He looks for a key-lock submission but quickly gives it up. Roberson moves into full mount with one minute left in the fight. He is landing some mildly damaging punches as the fight ends. Roberson should win this fight.