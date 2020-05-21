Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori Rescheduled For June 13 Event

Spread the word!













A heated middleweight clash between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori has been rescheduled for next month.

That’s according to MMA Fighting stating it will take place June 13, citing multiple people close to the situation. There is no announcement as of yet but it should be made official soon as more details come about the event.

Roberson, Vettori To Finally Collide

Roberson and Vettori were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC Jacksonville last week. However, the fight was canceled when Roberson was unable to compete on the night of the event after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

Vettori — who had a heated staredown with Roberson on the day of weigh-ins — was not pleased at the time and lashed out at his opponent leading to a near physical altercation.

An angry Marvin Vettori goes after Karl Roberson at the fighters hotel after his withdrawal from the bout tonight.



pic.twitter.com/ojaYtbe5ye — Lewis Simpson MMA (@LGS_MMA) May 13, 2020

It looks like they will finally get to throw down in just over three week’s time.

Vettori is on a two-fight winning streak with his last win coming in October last year against Andrew Sanchez. He has struggled to land a fight since due to a number of circumstances including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberson is also on a two-fight winning streak with his last win being a submission of Roman Kopylov at UFC Moscow back in November.

The UFC was originally planning to hold its debut show in Kazakhstan on June 13. However, it looks like the promotion will now be hosting most of its future events at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

There are no further fights planned for the June 13 card as of yet.

How do you think Roberson vs. Vettori plays out?