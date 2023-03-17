Kamaru Usman weighs up future ahead of UFC 286 headliner: ‘There’s not many more things left for me to do’

Ahead of his incoming UFC 286 headliner this weekend in a championship trilogy rubber match against Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman admits there is not an awful lot left for him to do as titleholder off the back of the London pay-per-view.

Usman, the current #1 ranked welterweight contender, headlines UFC 286 this weekend at The O2 Arena in the English capital, attempting to reclaim the welterweight title and bragging rights in his trilogy rubber match with Edwards.

Suffering his first defeat under the tenure of the UFC last August, Usman had enjoyed an impressive showing against the Birmingham native, however, was finished in the last minute of the fifth round – courtesy of a stunning high kick knockout loss.

Clinching the undisputed welterweight crown, Edwards avenged a prior December 2015 unanimous decision loss to Usman in Orlando, Florida.

And this weekend, Edwards returns to home soil for the first time since 2019, headlining in London in an immediate championship trilogy bout with Usman.

Offering Usman the exit door and an opportunity to pursue his “fashion dream” – Edwards believes the Auchi native is approaching the twilight of his gold laden mixed martial arts career.

Kamaru Usman questions what is left for him to do after UFC 286

As far as Usman is concerned, the ONX Labs trainee pointed to spectacular wins over rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington during his title reign, however, questioned what would be left for him to achieve with a title win over Edwards in the capital.

“Honestly, you know, there’s not many more things left for me to do,” Kamaru Usman said during the UFC 286 pre-fight press conference. “I would love this one [against Leon Edwards] as well, everyone is special so I would love this one as well.”

“The Colby (Covington) one was special – the (Jorge) Masvidal one was special,” Kamaru Usman explained. “This would be special just as well.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)