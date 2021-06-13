Kamaru Usman was not impressed by Leon Edwards.

Edwards earned arguably the biggest win of his career following a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz on the main card of UFC 263 on Saturday night.

However, it wasn’t all that impressive as while he dominated for the most part, he never really went for the kill. To make matters worse, Diaz wobbled him towards the end of the fifth round and with a little more time, may have been finished.

Edwards survived though and won the unanimous verdict. Was it enough to earn the next title shot that he’s been calling for? Usman doesn’t think so.

“That don’t help you,” Usman told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on the performance of Edwards. “I guess no one deserves it.”

From Kamaru Usman, on Leon Edwards' five-round win over Nate Diaz tonight



To that, Edwards reacted in the post-fight press conference.

“All those guys are making excuses, they know I’m the real deal,” Edwards said. ” … Then who fucking does [deserve it]? Colby doesn’t. … Who else fucking deserves it?”

Who do you think deserves the next shot?