Maybe unsurprisingly, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz has picked his client, UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman to stop super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez with strikes inside three rounds if they ever share the squared circle.

Usman, who recorded the fifth consecutive successful welterweight title defense back in November at UFC 268, scored another career win over former interim titleholder, Colby Covington.

In the time since, however, Usman, who recently underwent a surgical procedure to address a ligament injury in his hand, and is expected to return in July at either UFC 276 or UFC 277.

As far as potential opponents are concerned, Usman is expected to meet with past-foe, the #3 ranked contender, streaking Birmingham native, Leon Edwards, although the bout has yet to come to fruition.

Usman has also welcomed a lucrative transition to professional boxing – in a clash with Jalisco-born boxing phenom, Alvarez before the close of this year.

Kamaru Usman has also recently criticized the level of competition Canelo Alvarez has faced

The 31-year-old boasts a spectacular 57-1-2 professional boxing record, and is set to feature at the light heavyweight limit on May 7. against Dmitry Bivol in a championship challenge.

Providing an insight into a potential showdown, the aforenoted, Abdelaziz claimed he was confident Usman would stop Alvarez in just three rounds with strikes.



“Kamaru (Usman) will knock him (Canelo Alvarez) out in three rounds,” Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “You cannot say not to Kamaru Usman. He’s a guy who comes from Africa. He jumped a lot of obstacles. I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I believe in him. I live with him, I breathe with him, I die with him, I fight with him. He’s a special person in my life.”



“How many street fights have me and Kamaru been to?” Ali Abdelaziz said. “We’ve been in a lot of street fights, and I have to believe in him. I believe Kamaru can beat any man alive.”

