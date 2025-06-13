Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley: Belal Muhammad wants ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ to win

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has said that he wants to see Kamaru Usman defeat Joaquin Buckley tomorrow night.

On Saturday, Kamaru Usman will finally make his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Octagon. He will square off against Joaquin Buckley, and while he has a good chance of picking up the win, a lot of people tend to favor the idea that the younger and fresher Buckley will be able to secure the biggest victory of his career to date.

Of course, Kamaru Usman is a determined guy, and he wants to force his way back up the rankings in order to claim another championship opportunity at 170 pounds. Whether or not that’s feasible remains to be seen, but he has plenty of fighters who are willing to square off with him – including the aforementioned Belal Muhammad.

In a recent video, Belal Muhammad gave his thoughts on the Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley fight – and he also made it clear who he wants to see get their hand raised.

Belal Muhammad’s thoughts on Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

“Usman, I think his keys to victory: Obviously, set the pace,” Muhammad said. “Don’t get out of character. ‘Keep it simple, stupid.’ Keep your jab. You have a good jab. You have a good pace of pushing guys to the fence and holding them there and making it your speed. Buckley is going to be a lot faster. Slow him down. He’s going to be chaotic.

“You have to have disciplined defense. Don’t switch stances left and right – you’re not good from southpaw. You get hit a lot. Watch his big head kicks. Usman, I’m cheering for you. I know you said there’s nothing there for you with me next, but I want to see you win. Then I want to see you in the cage.”

