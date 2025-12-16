Justin Gaethje knows UFC 324 serves as his “last chance”

UFC star Justin Gaethje has admitted that he is in the midst of his final chance to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

In the main event of UFC 324 next month, Justin Gaethje will collide with Paddy Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight crown. If he is able to come out with the win on that night, then he will almost certainly go on to fight Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title.

Justin Gaethje has fought for the belt before, but against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, he came up short in submission losses. As we look ahead to the Pimblett fight, many believe that he has the potential to win that one and set himself up for what would be an epic showdown against Ilia Topuria.

In a recent video, Justin Gaethje spoke openly about where he is at in his career.

Justin Gaethje discusses his last chance at world title glory

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Gaethje said. “I’d be foolish to think this is the beginning of my career. This is my last chance. This opportunity to finish my career off the way that I want to is everything that I could ask for. I’ll fight Paddy for the interim championship. If I win that, I’ll get to fight Ilia (Topuria). Ilia right now is the baddest man in my division, and some consider, across the board. What an opportunity to finish this career off exactly how I’ve fought the whole time.”

“It’s impossible to be perfect the entire time,” Gaethje said. “So the challenge right now is for me to be perfect for 25 minutes in seven weeks from now. I’ve gone through a lot of experiences and I’ve learned a lot of things and I know how to do that. Now, I’ve just got to trust my intuition and my body to put me in that position. Ultimately, the preparation is going to give me the confidence to fight the best that I can.

“I’m planning on fighting perfect and when I fight perfect, I think you have to get lucky to beat me. But the challenge is still ahead. I have to be perfect that night to knock Paddy out and earn my title shot on the White House card. That’s the plan. I think if I can do that, that’s the best way that I can ever imagine finishing off my career.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie