Justin Gaethje defends Dustin Poirier over recent criticism from Paddy Pimblett

UFC veteran Justin Gaethje has called out Paddy Pimblett for “disrespecting” Dustin Poirier in some of his recent comments.

Tomorrow night, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will collide in the main event of UFC 324 with the UFC interim lightweight championship on the line. If Gaethje wins, he’ll go on to face Ilia Topuria for the undisputed strap. If he doesn’t, there’s every chance that he could hang up his gloves in the middle of the cage.

Of course, he’s going against a very confident opponent in Paddy Pimblett. With that being said, Justin Gaethje has been in there against some of the best lightweights of all time, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

In the pre-fight press conference last night, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett traded verbal blows over Paddy’s recent remarks suggesting that Poirier looked bad in his retirement fight against Max Holloway.

🗣️ Gaethje: "He's out here disrespecting legends like Dustin Poirier. I'm gonna dog walk this English f***."



🗣️ Paddy: "I was honest and said he looked like sh*t against [Holloway]. F***ing hell, stop… pic.twitter.com/V6sgHZe25I — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 23, 2026

Justin Gaethje responds to Paddy Pimblett’s Dustin Poirier criticism

“I love it,” Gaethje said about Pimblett’s comments. “I love everything he’s been saying. He definitely sounds overconfident. He’s out here disrespecting legends like Dustin Poirier. I’m going to dog walk this English f*ck on Saturday. Watch.”

“Dustin’s never got a nice word to say about me,” Pimblett said. “While I was honest and said he looked like shit against [Max Holloway], f*cking hell.

“Stop f*cking crying. I’m saying Dustin looked like shit against Holloway. That was what I said.”

“You would also look like shit against Holloway,” Gaethje fired back. “You won’t be fighting him.”

“We’ll see once I beat you,” Pimblett said to Gaethje.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Things have definitely been heating up over the course of the last few days, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of intensity both men bring when they stand across from one another in Las Vegas.