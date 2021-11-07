Justin Gaethje made his call for another shot at the UFC lightweight title after his gutsy victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Gaethje and Chandler opened up the main card of UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden. As expected, the two put on an absolute war for the entire 15 minute stretch, going back-and-forth for three straight rounds. After the dust had settled, the judges decided that Gaethje had done enough to get the nod.

In his post fight interview, Gaethje wasted little time letting it be known where he sees himself in the division.

Gaethje said that he deserves the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera matchup next month.

“I know at this level, with what was on the line tonight, I had to put him to sleep,” Gaethje said of Chandler. “Same for him. We’re fighting to fight for that belt. The winner in December, I will be f—ing stepping in there, and I will be pushing you everywhere and anywhere. Hopefully it’s Oliviera in Brazil or Poirier in Louisiana.

“I’m ranked number 2, I just got another impressive win. Who else? DC ain’t out here, So I’m the only motherf—er left.”

It would be hard to imagine the UFC opting to go in any other direction. Gaethje has continuously proven to be one of – if not the – most exciting fighters on the planet, with the fanbase to show for it. Though he already has a loss to Poirier on his record, the fight was an all-time classic that no one would mind seeing run back.

