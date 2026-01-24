Justin Gaethje getting booed at weigh-ins is ‘insane’, says UFC star Bo Nickal

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje getting booed at the UFC 324 weigh-ins.

As we know, fight week has been a bit of a strange one for Justin Gaethje. In addition to not really being interested in communicating with the media, he has also hit out at the likes of Daniel Cormier and the UFC in general for suggesting that he’s getting paid more for this fight as a result of the new Paramount deal.

Either way, it doesn’t feel like Justin Gaethje is particularly happy, and there’s a good chance this could be the final time we see him make the walk to the cage. He will face off against Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324 tonight, and if he wins, he will become a two-time UFC interim lightweight champion, potentially setting himself up for a crack at undisputed champion Ilia Topuria.

Last night at the ceremonial weigh-ins, it did seem as if there was some boos being directed towards Justin Gaethje. In a brief tweet, Bo Nickal voiced his surprise at that.

Justin Gaethje getting boo’s at weigh ins today is insane. MMA fans are weird. pic.twitter.com/evfWyWtgYI — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 24, 2026

Bo Nickal’s view on Justin Gaethje getting booed

“Justin Gaethje getting boo’s at weigh ins today is insane. MMA fans are weird.”

We can’t imagine that Gaethje is going to care all too much about the fans, especially given that we know a large following have made their way over to Las Vegas from the UK to support Paddy – especially from Liverpool.

The only hope that a lot of people has is that this is a competitive fight, with both men living up to their full potential. If we get that, then the UFC on Paramount era will be off to a sensational start.

As for Pimblett, he’ll embrace his role as favorite while also knowing that the pressure is on for him to really show up and deliver.