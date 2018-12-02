Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Full Fight Video Highlights

A potential changing of the guard at heavyweight took place when former champion Junior dos Santos met rising star Tai Tuivasa in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 142 from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia.

The fight promised fireworks between two renowned knockout artists. And it did not fail to deliver. Tuivasa showed no fear of the former heavyweight champ’s lethal striking game. The Australian came out blazing and talked dos Santos down. He landed a vicious low kick that swole dos Santos’ lead leg badly. Tuivasa swarmed with hard shots and looked to have “Cigano” in trouble.

In the second, it was a different story, however. Dos Santos put Tuivasa into perfect position with a right hook, then absolutely smashed him with a massive left hook that dropped him. The Brazilian heavyweight swarmed with a torrent of ground and pound, eventually mounting ‘Bam Bam’ to earn the impressive comeback stoppage.

Watch the highlights of dos Santos’ impressive win here: