In the first heavyweight blockbuster of the night, we have former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos taking on Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Dos Santos is looking to bounce back after suffering two straight losses against Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Rozenstruik is also trying to get back in the win column tonight after suffering the first loss of his professional MMA career. The 32-year-old was viciously knocked out by Ngannou when the pair met at UFC 249 back in May. Who will get the victory tonight? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I think this is a really evenly matched fight that could go either way. After lots and back-and-forth, I’m going to go with Junior Dos Santos in this one. I think despite the fact he is past his prime he has proven himself capable of mixing it with the best – beating the likes of Derrick Lewis just last year. Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s biggest win came against Alistair Overeem but it was a fight he was dominated in for almost 25 minutes. Now he comes off one of the most brutal KOs in UFC history. I just think he has been pushed too quickly and will again fall short against an elite level heavyweight in Dos Santos.

Prediction: Junior Dos Santos

Abhinav Kini: Nobody knows how Jairzinho Rozenstruik will perform coming off a brutal first career defeat. That said, I think he has what it to takes to defeat Junior dos Santos who while still a top contender, is prone to errors which can be fatal against heavy hitters like Rozenstruik.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ryan Maccarthy: Both of these heavyweight contenders are coming off losses. Its hard to tell where they are at mentally, do we know how Rozenstruik will rebound from his first career loss? No we dont. We do know Junior Dos Santos is a veteran that doesnt make many mistakes. Im leaning towards the powerful and dangerous Rozenstruik, but dont be surprised if JDS pulls off the win here.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Harry O’Connor: I feel sorry for Jarzinho Rozenstruik after his last fight, 20 seconds against Ngannou could make everyone forget how dangerous he actually is. I expect him to come out with full intent to re-ignite himself as a danger in the heavyweight division, for that reason I think he will knock a fading Junior Dos Santos out in the first round.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik