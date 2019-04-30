Junior Dos Santos Vows To Knockout Francis Ngannou

Junior Dos Santos vows to finish heavyweight title contender Francis Ngannou when they shared the Octagon in their upcoming fight.

The two hard-hitting heavyweight stars are slated to meet at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. While doing a recent interview, the former UFC heavyweight champion made his intentions known about this fight. He understands the power that Francis brings but doesn’t see any technique.

Thus, when they meet, he thinks having power and technique will give him the edge to make Francis look like a child compared to his skills.

“People forgot because I’m known for my knockout power too,” Dos Santos told The Schmo (H/T to MMAMania). “I have the speed, I have the ability, I have the power to win this fight and I will win this fight. Everybody’s talking about his power, about how big he is, but I’m gonna make him look like a fragile little kid.”

“He’s dangerous, but everybody’s dangerous in this division, everybody has power,” Dos Santos continued. “Man, I’m Junior dos Santos, I believe in myself, I will beat this guy. I don’t take people down. He’s saying that he’s a boxing guy, I see a lot of power but I don’t see a lot of good technique of boxing. Junior dos Santos can knock anyone out.”

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.