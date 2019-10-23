Junior Dos Santos Hospitalized, Out Of UFC Moscow Against Volkov

Spread the word!













It looks like former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos’ Octagon return will have to wait a bit longer. “JDS” is now out of his scheduled UFC Moscow heavyweight bout against Alexander Volkov on November 9.

MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from Russian outlet RT Sport. Per the report, the ex-heavyweight champion has been dealing with a bacterial infection in his leg. He has been hospitalized for over a week now. Dos Santos has undergone two procedures. One to introduce a drain, and the other to remove it.

His scheduled fight with Volkov was to be the last fight on his current UFC deal. He suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou back in June. Prior to that, “Cigano” was on a three-fight win streak over names such as Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Blagoy Ivanov. As for Volkov, he hasn’t fought since his upset knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in October of last year.

Volkov was winning the fight until a late rally from “The Black Beast,” who finished the action late in the fight with some vicious blows. It’s been a rough time for Volkov trying to get back into action.

He was scheduled to face Alistair Overeem back in April, but that bout fell through. Volkov was on a six-fight win streak prior to being knocked out by Lewis, finishing the likes of Fabricio Werdum and Stefan Struve.

What do you think about dos Santos’ pull from UFC Moscow?

