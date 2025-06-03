UFC Champ Julianna Peña Accuses Olympian Kayla Harrison of PED Use: ‘They Were Shooting Up in the ATT Bathroom’

Julianna Pena has once again accused Kayla Harrison of PED use.

This Saturday night, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ will put her bantamweight title on the line against the two-time Olympic gold medalist at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

It will be Pena’s first time defending the title since taking it back via a sketchy split-decision victory over Raquel Pennington in October.

Since then, Pena has been very vocal about Harrison’s alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs despite the fact that the two-time PFL champion has never reportedly tested positive throughout her time as an Olympic athlete or while competing under the Professional Fighters League banner.

Julianna Pena doubles down on PED accusations

Of course, that didn’t stop Pena from once again broaching the subject during a recent interview with Submission Radio.

“Have you ever heard of an Olympian pissing hot before? Out of the realm of possibility? It’s absolutely happened,” Pena said. “There have been many Olympians that have pissed hot before. Number two: I’ve been fighting since 2013, and never once has PED use ever come up as far as a topic of conversation with any other opponent that I’ve ever had. Why her? “Number three: I absolutely know for a fact that people, from the stories that I’ve been told and my own experiences that I’ve had at [American Top Team], that they were shooting each other in the ass in the bathroom all the time. So it’s not something that’s out of the realm of possibility when I’m being told from their coaches that’s what they do.”



It really feels like Pena is just planting the seeds of an excuse should Harrison do what every sportsbook on the planet is predicting, and beat ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ from pillar to post in The Garden State.