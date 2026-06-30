Josh Hokit Wants UFC To Remove Tom Aspinall, Also Calls Out “Crybaby” Alex Pereira

Josh Hokit wants the UFC to strip undisputed heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall so that interim 265-pound champion Ciryl Gane is promoted and then he can fight the Frenchman in September for the strap.



The polarizing 265-pounder is tired of former two-division champion and his archrival Alex Pereira repeatedly calling out referee Herb Dean over the officiating mistakes he has made in recent fights.



The Brazilian recently called Dean a “coward.” However, Hokit considers the American referee to be the best in the game.

The best referee in the game 😏 https://t.co/9G3nUZPbkS — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 28, 2026



Earlier today on X, Josh Hokit suggested that Tom Aspinall must be stripped, and then he can fight Ciryl Gane in September. The 28-year-old believes he can beat “Bon Gamin,” after which “The Incredible Hok” wants to give “Poatan” a chance to become a three-division UFC champion before 2026 ends. Hokit quipped:

“This crybaby has lost all of his aura. Here’s an idea @ufc. Cut Tom. Ciryl is the undisputed champ anyways IMO. He made Tom quit. Tom’s manager is trying to play games. Give me Ciryl in September, and when I win, I will give @AlexPereiraUFC a chance to get his self-esteem back in Nov/Dec.”

Lastly, taking a dig at every champion in the promotion, Hokit, who plans on fighting 2 more times this year and has already fought thrice, added:

“At least then we will have a champ that is down to fight all of the time.”

Check out Josh Hokit’s comments below:

This crybaby has lost all of his aura.

Here's an idea @ufc . Cut Tom. Ciryl is the undisputed champ anyways IMO. He made Tom quit. Tom's manager is trying to play games.

Give me Ciryl in September and when I win I will give @AlexPereiraUFC a chance to get his self esteem back… https://t.co/QvV3ZudD7X — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 30, 2026

Will the UFC strip Tom Aspinall?

No, so far, there is good news, and reports suggest that the promotion will not have to remove the heavyweight champion. The Brit has recovered after double eye surgery. Tom Aspinall and Eddie Hearn both confirmed last week that Aspinall is back in the gym, and their team has reached out to the UFC brass, letting them know that he is game to fight.



Ciryl Gane wants to fight Aspinall in September in Paris, and the latter has accepted the call-out and is ready to unify the titles.