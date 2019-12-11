Jose Aldo Claims Bantamweight Cut Has Been ‘Easy’

Spread the word!













This weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo will make his debut at 135 pounds.

Aldo takes on former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes on the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) main card. However, there has been a lot made of Aldo’s cut down to bantamweight, with many voicing concern for the Brazilian legend’s health after photos emerged from his weight cut.

Speaking to Combate in a recent interview, Aldo suggests his weight cut is going very “easy,” and he’s feeling better than ever.

“I’m fine now. I have already hit the featherweight mark, I’ve been training well and intensely, it has been easy for me. I’m dieting for the first time, so it didn’t hinder me at all. It has only helped. I’ve never been too much of an eater, I always ate healthy. I have always had good nutrition. I was never one to eat junk food. I’ve been dieting for two months, strictly, it was pretty easy.

“For the first time in my life I feel like when I first arrived in the WEC again. Fast and skilled. I think that’s how I’ll arrive at my new weight. All my training has been based on that. I never trained so well and I’m dieting for the first time. Not a really intense diet, but a good one, that makes me feel well, gives me energy and fuel for me to train hard.”

Aldo comes off of a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year in front of his native Brazilian crowd at 145 pounds. After failing to recapture the featherweight title he lost from Max Holloway, now suffering two TKO losses to the current Hawaiian champ, Aldo seems to be chasing gold in a new weight class.

Should he get past Moraes in his divisional debut, an immediate title shot isn’t completely out of the realm of possibilities.

Do you think Aldo will make weight for his bantamweight debut this weekend?