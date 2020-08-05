Jorge Masvidal had a very interesting faceoff with Cody Henderson.

Masvidal will venture outside mixed martial arts when he takes on Henderson in a special rules cornhole match on the 8 p.m. EST ESPN2 broadcast of the Man and Woman of the Year at the 2020 ACL World Championships tonight.

And things got a bit physical during the faceoff which led to Masvidal’s son making an appearance and landing some shots on the American Cornhole League champion.

You can watch it below:

When things got physical during the faceoff with @iplaycornhole opponent @CHcornhole, @GamebredFighter's son provided some backup 😁



Masvidal competes in cornhole tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/U3AnkppaYi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2020

Of course, it was all done in good spirit and humor. But the cornhole match itself is being built up as a grudge match — especially after the pair had a friendly match earlier this year.

“This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout,” the ACL website stated. “If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision.”

Masvidal plans on winning as well.

“I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history,” he said. “Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

Will you be watching tonight?