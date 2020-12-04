UFC star Jorge Masvidal has taken to Twitter and suggested a potential boxing match up between Middleweight Yoel Romero and Youtuber Jake Paul. Romero recently posted on Twitter a GIF of him ‘DITTYBOXIN’ in response to Jake Paul’s callout of MMA fighters.

Teammates and friends, Masvidal and Romero seem to have enjoyed this potential idea of a boxing match between the stars.

Masvidal tweeted, “Let’s do it (Yoel Romero) vs (Jake Paul)”, acting as a matchmaker for this potential matchup.

Paul is calling the biggest MMA stars out for a fight since his KO win over former NBA player Nate Robinson last weekend. Both Romero and Paul are similar in weight classes.

Romero, one of the most elite strikers in all of MMA carries knockout power in almost every shot he throws. A matchup with Jake Paul would almost certainly end poorly for the Youtube star. Masvidal sees this a great opportunity for his friend and teammate as a fight against Paul can secure a big pay-day for Romero.

What do you think of a potential Yoel Romero vs Jake Paul boxing match? How would it go down?