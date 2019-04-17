Jorge Masvidal Plans On Torturing Ben Askren At UFC 239

If it wasn’t known already, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal does not like Ben Askren at all. The two 170-pounders will collide on the main card of UFC 239 which takes place July 6 in Las Vegas.

And speaking on the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, “Gamebred” revealed he planned on delivering a beating.

“If you look at him from a skillset, Ben’s not even worth waking up before like 10am in the morning,” Masvidal said. “But I don’t like this dude. Before my alarm goes off, I’m already awake.”

“I’m going to break his f*****g face, I’m going to break his f*****g ribcage. I don’t want to knock him out early on. I just want to torture that guy. If I get the chance to torture him for 14 minutes and 50 seconds before I stop him, that’s what I’m going to do. I just don’t like the dude. I met him a long time ago. He’s an f*****g prick. There’s not too many people I genuinely dislike. He’s one of them.”

Attention seeker

In particular, Masvidal is not a fan of Askren’s attention seeking trash talk and how “Funky” pretends to be the person he portrays online.

He’s also not a fan of his fighting style either.

“He’s an attention whore like, ‘Look at me, look at me,’” Masvidal added. “I don’t even like his fighting style. I like a lot of wrestlers’ fighting style because if that is what you did, and you’re imposing and you’re winning, awesome. But when your sole purpose is just to hug somebody’s leg as hard as you can… and he didn’t win that [Lawler] fight in my eyes.”

Askren responded to one particular Masvidal insult from the podcast.

Ha ha ha how embarrassing will it be when a 40 year old school teacher gives you the business?? Street cred gone….. https://t.co/7YhbSWiZAx — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 17, 2019

However, the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion claimed his time was too valuable to watch the podcast.

Lol no I didn’t watch @GamebredFighter , I value my time and I am a busy man. That would have been a huge waste of time. https://t.co/NjvfzvHwYN — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 17, 2019

One thing is for sure — UFC 239 can’t get here soon enough.