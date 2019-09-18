Jorge Masvidal Eyes ‘Baddest Mother F*cker’ In WWE After UFC 244

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is going after the “Baddest Mother F*cker” title at UFC 244.

He’ll take on Nate Diaz in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event from Madison Square Garden on November 2. The winner will get a UFC-made, one-off BMF belt. Ahead of this week’s press conference to hype the fight, Masvidal spoke to WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T on his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame.”

Masvidal teased that, with a win at UFC 244, he wants to go over to WWE and challenge the company’s BMF’er. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I want you to tell me who the baddest mother (expletive) is over at the WWE, and that’s what’s next after this fight,” Masvidal said. “God willing, I get my hand raised on Nov. 2, God allows me to get this victory, I want to go over and challenge the baddest mother f’er in WWE, because I know there are some bad mother f’ers over there.”

There has been a lot made about the UFC creating a BMF title for this fight. However, Masvidal says, if the UFC president in Dana White is creating the strap, why not get behind the idea?

“If the president of the company is making the belt, you can’t disagree,” Masvidal said. “The two baddest mother(expletive)’s on the planet throwing down, you know. The company, the president himself is saying (this). Of course you got to love it, you got to get behind it, and at the end of the day it’s a fight that everybody wants to see.”

LIVE: Jorge Masvidal Interview with Booker T on ESPN Radio https://t.co/Uil6K0xOfY via @YouTube — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) September 17, 2019

