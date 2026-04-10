Jordan Newman: Honoring Late-Coach Duke Roufus “Is Definitely Part of It For” Him at PFL Chicago

Jordan Newman will throw down in the co-main event while teammate Sergio Pettis headlines the card in what will be an emotional night for both, who will be honoring their late coach, martial arts legend Duke Roufus. When asked what this represents for him, more in his career in the sense of his prominence on the card and fighting an established PFL stalwart like Josh Silveira, Newman said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, it’s definitely a level up as far as where I’m going to be fighting on the card. It’s pretty sick to be co-main, especially with someone like Sergio [Pettis], a teammate of mine [headlining]. So, yeah, it’s awesome.”

Jordan Newman on the edge he has over Silveira, honoring Roufus’ memory

Jordan Newman got a bit deeper into the machinations of the matchup, and when describing what Josh Silveira brings to the table in terms of the resume piece and some of the skills that he possesses, Newman said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, he’s tough but I mean everyone at this level is going to be tough. They just offer different strategic challenges, I think. I mean, he’s coming, he’s fought at 205, so he’s got to be pretty big. Which is cool cuz I don’t really cut any weight. So I’ll let him handle all the weight cutting for me. But yeah, he’s got a good resume. He’s a tough fighter and [it] is definitely going to cement [and] improve my skills fighting someone like Josh, for sure. Especially after I win.”

In his own appearance on BTB, Sergio Pettis described looking at this PFL Chicago contest as a chance to honor his late-coach Duke Roufus, by way of showcasing the skills that he’s learned from being under his tutelage. When asked if there is a similar dynamic with Jordan Newman in terms of this fight representing a chance to honor the legacy of the Roufusport namesake through his expressions of skill, Newman quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],